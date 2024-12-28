2 FWMC, 3 Social Security Officers Suspended
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Five officers including two FWMC and three Social Security officers were suspended on the charge of negligence of duties
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Five officers including two FWMC and three Social Security officers were suspended on the charge of negligence of duties.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that an inspection team visited Faisalabad and during field visit found 3 officers of Social Security and 2 officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) involved in negligence and delinquency.
Therefore, on the report of inspection team, the accused five officers were suspended. They included Anwaar-ul-Haq Director Faisalabad East, Muhammad Asghar Deputy Director Admin and Tauqeer Ali Assistant Director Faisalabad West (Social Security), Saeed Ahmad Chaudhary Labor Officer-II and Rauf Ahmad Labor Inspector-I (FWMC), he added.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year ..
PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..
Sindh Agriculture University to organize international conference on CPEC
Arrested Argentine cop accused of 'terrorism' in Venezuela
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts
Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought
RugbyU: French Top 14 result
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year night24 seconds ago
-
PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..25 seconds ago
-
2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended28 seconds ago
-
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poor25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to organize international conference on CPEC25 minutes ago
-
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash59 minutes ago
-
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation1 hour ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints1 hour ago
-
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poor1 hour ago
-
3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region2 hours ago