2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Five officers including two FWMC and three Social Security officers were suspended on the charge of negligence of duties.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that an inspection team visited Faisalabad and during field visit found 3 officers of Social Security and 2 officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) involved in negligence and delinquency.

Therefore, on the report of inspection team, the accused five officers were suspended. They included Anwaar-ul-Haq Director Faisalabad East, Muhammad Asghar Deputy Director Admin and Tauqeer Ali Assistant Director Faisalabad West (Social Security), Saeed Ahmad Chaudhary Labor Officer-II and Rauf Ahmad Labor Inspector-I (FWMC), he added.