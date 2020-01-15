2 gamblers arrested in police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have launched operation against anti social elements and arrested two gamblers besides, recovering bet money amounting Rs 14,740 and two mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Wednesday.

Police got information and arrested the gamblers Zain ul islam and Malik Kausar while gambling in Saddar Wah area.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.