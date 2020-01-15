UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

2 gamblers arrested in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have launched operation against anti social elements and arrested two gamblers besides, recovering bet money amounting Rs 14,740 and two mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Wednesday.

Police got information and arrested the gamblers Zain ul islam and Malik Kausar while gambling in Saddar Wah area.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengt ..

34 minutes ago

US Undermined Afghan Mission by Backing Warlords, ..

39 minutes ago

UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Set ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Fut ..

39 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from NAB, others on ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to nullify enemy's propaganda a ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.