2 Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:17 PM
The police Monday launched operation against anti social elements and arrested two gamblers besides and recovered bet money amounting Rs 14,740 and 2 mobile phones from their possession
According to spokesman of police, the Police on a tip off, arrested the gamblers identified as Zain ul islam and Malik Kausar while playing gambling in the Saddar Wah area.
The police have registered separate cases against the accused.