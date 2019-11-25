UrduPoint.com
2 Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:17 PM

2 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police Monday launched operation against anti social elements and arrested two gamblers besides and recovered bet money amounting Rs 14,740 and 2 mobile phones from their possession.

According to spokesman of police, the Police on a tip off, arrested the gamblers identified as Zain ul islam and Malik Kausar while playing gambling in the Saddar Wah area.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

