2 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police Monday launched operation against anti social elements and arrested two gamblers besides and recovered bet money amounting Rs 14,740 and 2 mobile phones from their possession.

According to spokesman of police, the Police on a tip off, arrested the gamblers identified as Zain ul islam and Malik Kausar while playing gambling in the Saddar Wah area.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.