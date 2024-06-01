Open Menu

2 Gangs Busted In Vehicle, Motorcycles Theft Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Police have arrested four members of two gangs involved in vehicle and motorcycles theft in the jurisdiction of New Town police station here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Police have arrested four members of two gangs involved in vehicle and motorcycles theft in the jurisdiction of New Town police station here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Police have recovered Rs 0.5 mln from Ali Haider gang gained from the sale of a stolen vehicle.

Additionally, police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from Talha gang.

New Town police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Rawal praised the Newtown police for their successful operation.

He assured that the arrested suspects would be brought to court with solid evidence and emphasized that all resources are being utilized to prevent vehicle and motorcycle theft.

