2 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Model Town police busted two notorious gangs and arrested three members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Model Town police busted two notorious gangs and arrested three members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Mnsoor Awan, Model Town police launched a crackdown against the criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gunpoint.

The police busted two gangs and arrested three members of these gangs including the ring leader Bilal alias Mochi, Shujat and Sandal Abbas.

The police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 3.5 million from their possession by tracing 42 cases from.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

