2 Gangs Of Street Criminals Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

2 gangs of street criminals busted

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday busted two gangs of criminals involved street crimes in Race Course and Wah Saddar areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday busted two gangs of criminals involved street crimes in Race Course and Wah Saddar areas.

According to the police spokesman, the Race Course Police arrested the two-member street criminals' gang with looted amount of Rs 34,000 and a snatched motorcycle from their victims.

The arrested accused included Arnist Paul and Shahzad.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police claimed to have arrested three members of the Mani gang involved in street crime incidents.

The stolen money of Rs 63,000 and weapons used in the crime incidents were recovered from the accused identified as Imran alias Mani, Qasim and Umair.

