2 gangs of street criminals busted, car thief held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday busted two three-member gangs of criminals involved in street crimes in the areas of Taxila and Wah Saddar.

The Saddar Baroni Police also held a car thief recovering a Suzuki car stolen by him a few days ago. The arrested accused was identified as Faizan.

According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police nabbed the three-member Hamza gang of street criminals. The arrested accused included gang leader Hamza, Habib and Bahadur.

A motorcycle, a mobile phone, stolen money of Rs 51,000 and weapons were seized from the suspects.

The suspects during initial investigations confessed their involvement in several crime incidents. They were shifted to jail for an identity parade.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police claimed to arrest the three-member Sohail Dacoit gang involved in street crimes and thefts.

Besides gang leader Sohail, the other arrested accused included Imran and Abuzar. The stolen money of Rs 60,000 was also recovered from the accused.