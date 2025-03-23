Open Menu

2 Gangs Of Street Criminals Busted, Car Thief Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

2 gangs of street criminals busted, car thief held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday busted two three-member gangs of criminals involved in street crimes in the areas of Taxila and Wah Saddar.

The Saddar Baroni Police also held a car thief recovering a Suzuki car stolen by him a few days ago. The arrested accused was identified as Faizan.

According to the police spokesman, the Taxila Police nabbed the three-member Hamza gang of street criminals. The arrested accused included gang leader Hamza, Habib and Bahadur.

A motorcycle, a mobile phone, stolen money of Rs 51,000 and weapons were seized from the suspects.

The suspects during initial investigations confessed their involvement in several crime incidents. They were shifted to jail for an identity parade.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police claimed to arrest the three-member Sohail Dacoit gang involved in street crimes and thefts.

Besides gang leader Sohail, the other arrested accused included Imran and Abuzar. The stolen money of Rs 60,000 was also recovered from the accused.

Recent Stories

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

27 minutes ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

3 hours ago
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

5 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan