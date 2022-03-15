2 gangs smashed, looted valuables of over Rs 1.5 millions recovered

Police busted two gangs and arrested 28 criminals of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of over Rs 1.5 million from their possession during a joint crackdown here on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Police busted two gangs and arrested 28 criminals of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of over Rs 1.5 million from their possession during a joint crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the police traced 24 cases during investigation from the arrested criminals of the gangs including three of murder, 2 of attempt to murder, 5 of robbery, One of rape, 2 of kidnapping, 17 of theft and 4 of vehicle lifting.

Police also apprehended 12 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 88,000 and gambling material from them while 03 kite sellers were also arrested with 170 kites and chemical thread, police sources added.