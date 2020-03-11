2 gangsters among 14 arrested, narcotics, valuables seized in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested fourteen suspects including two gangsters and recovered narcotics, weapons and 6 stolen motorbikes from them.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police stations have conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 12 drug pushers and recovered 1.

760 kg hashish, 7 pistols 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and 1 rifle 8 mm from them.

While Cantonment police have arrested two gangsters including Mohsin Ali and Mumtaz s/o Iqbal from Bhalwal and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes, motorcycle rickshaw, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 Guns 12 bore and Rs4,30,000 in cash from their possession.

The others were identified as Riaz, Saqib, Shahzad Ahmad, Shaher Yar, Khizar Hayat, Aafaq Ahmad, Kamran, Tanveer Ahmad and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.