UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Gangsters Among 14 Arrested, Narcotics, Valuables Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

2 gangsters among 14 arrested, narcotics, valuables seized in Sargodha

Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested fourteen suspects including two gangsters and recovered narcotics, weapons and 6 stolen motorbikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested fourteen suspects including two gangsters and recovered narcotics, weapons and 6 stolen motorbikes from them.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police stations have conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 12 drug pushers and recovered 1.

760 kg hashish, 7 pistols 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and 1 rifle 8 mm from them.

While Cantonment police have arrested two gangsters including Mohsin Ali and Mumtaz s/o Iqbal from Bhalwal and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes, motorcycle rickshaw, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 Guns 12 bore and Rs4,30,000 in cash from their possession.

The others were identified as Riaz, Saqib, Shahzad Ahmad, Shaher Yar, Khizar Hayat, Aafaq Ahmad, Kamran, Tanveer Ahmad and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Bhalwal Criminals From

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

7 minutes ago

Uniform national curriculum from class 1 to 6 to b ..

4 minutes ago

Transparency to be ensured in wheat procurement pr ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

11 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.