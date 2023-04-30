UrduPoint.com

2 Gangsters Arrested, Loot, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

2 gangsters arrested, loot, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police have arrested two gangsters and recovered looted money and weapons from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Lundianwala police station Riaz Athowal conducted a raid and arrested ring-leader Waqar alias Waqari and his accomplice Muazzam Ali, both residents of Chak No 378-GB.

The police recovered cash, mobile-phones, weapons and other items from them.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in a number of cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

1 minute ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

1 minute ago
 Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish D ..

Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

16 minutes ago
 ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

2 hours ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.