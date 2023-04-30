2 gangsters arrested, loot, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Lundianwala police have arrested two gangsters and recovered looted money and weapons from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Lundianwala police station Riaz Athowal conducted a raid and arrested ring-leader Waqar alias Waqari and his accomplice Muazzam Ali, both residents of Chak No 378-GB.

The police recovered cash, mobile-phones, weapons and other items from them.

The arrested accused were wanted to police in a number of cases.