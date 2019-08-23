2 Gazans wounded by Israeli soldiers near border

Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel shot and wounded two Palestinians overnight on Thursday, one of them was in critical condition, medics in Gaza said early on Friday

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel shot and wounded two Palestinians overnight on Thursday, one of them was in critical condition, medics in Gaza said early on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Health Ministry in Gaza, told reporters that one pedestrian was slightly injured in his leg and another young man was critically wounded by Israeli soldiers' gunfire in eastern Gaza city.

An Israeli army spokesman said earlier in a press statement that Israeli soldiers stationed on the border with Gaza identified a gunman approaching the fence of the border who threw hand grenades at an Israeli army force on the borders.

He added that the soldiers immediately opened fire and hit the young man, adding that no injuries were reported among the soldiers.

Palestinian ambulances and rescue teams arrived at the border after coordinating their entrance into the area between the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Israeli army to evacuate the wounded young man.

Since August 1, nine Palestinian militants were killed in four infiltration attempts from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while one Israeli army officer and two soldiers were injured at the border with Gaza.

No one claimed responsibility for the infiltration attempts or for firing rockets from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. However, Israeli war jets struck targeted into the Gaza Strip that belong to Hamas armed wing.

Israel held Hamas movement responsible for the infiltration attempts, where Hamas officials warned Israel that such actions are carried out by individuals after Israel kept the blockade imposed on Gaza and didn't show any commitment to clam.

Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar have brokered a calm understanding between Hamas and Israel, where Israel agreed to ease the tightened blockade for keeping the border area with Israel clam.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources said that Mohammad Ammadi, the Qatari envoy, arrived early on Friday in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas leaders on reinforcing calm understandings with Israel, according to Palestinian security sources in Gaza.