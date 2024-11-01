2 Get Death Penalty In Wah Murder Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A local court has handed down capital punishment to two convicts in separate cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station in 2018 and 2022.
According to a police spokesman, the convict Imdadullah had shot dead his wife over domestic disputes in 2018 while Shahid had killed his brother-in-law Mujahid Khan over a petty issue in 2022.
Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on the two convicts.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Large number of people reach Lahore hospitals due to smog2 minutes ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Qatar visit2 minutes ago
-
KP govt signs agreement for independent power transmission line2 minutes ago
-
Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat2 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October2 minutes ago
-
Various services being provided under 'Maryam Ki Dastak' initiative: DC12 minutes ago
-
Meeting for outsourcing of solid waste management system held12 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog campaign: police register 197 cases, arrest 209 accused12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail21 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched22 minutes ago
-
EV's policy to be announced on November 30; Rana Tanveer22 minutes ago