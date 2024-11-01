Open Menu

2 Get Death Penalty In Wah Murder Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A local court has handed down capital punishment to two convicts in separate cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station in 2018 and 2022.

According to a police spokesman, the convict Imdadullah had shot dead his wife over domestic disputes in 2018 while Shahid had killed his brother-in-law Mujahid Khan over a petty issue in 2022.

Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on the two convicts.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Fine Wife Saddar 2018 Court

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

32 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

37 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

1 hour ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

17 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

17 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

17 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan