2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A local court has handed down capital punishment to two convicts in separate cases occurred in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station in 2018 and 2022.

According to a police spokesman, the convict Imdadullah had shot dead his wife over domestic disputes in 2018 while Shahid had killed his brother-in-law Mujahid Khan over a petty issue in 2022.

Besides the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on the two convicts.