2 get life sentence in robbery-murder case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Two individuals were life sentenced and fined in a robbery-turned-murder case.

They shot dead a man on February 16, 2021 during a robbery within the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd Police Station.

The presiding judge additionally imposed significant fine on the convicts.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), accused, Muhammad Mubeen and Shahbaz Khan, perpetrated a fatal shooting of Nadeem Ahmed during a house robbery, subsequently absconding with a substantial amount of valuables amounting to millions of rupees.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crime.

Despite the suspects' initial escape, the diligent efforts of law enforcement led to their eventual apprehension from their concealment.

APP/nsi/378