Open Menu

2 Get Life Sentence In Robbery-murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

2 get life sentence in robbery-murder case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Two individuals were life sentenced and fined in a robbery-turned-murder case.

They shot dead a man on February 16, 2021 during a robbery within the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd Police Station.

The presiding judge additionally imposed significant fine on the convicts.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), accused, Muhammad Mubeen and Shahbaz Khan, perpetrated a fatal shooting of Nadeem Ahmed during a house robbery, subsequently absconding with a substantial amount of valuables amounting to millions of rupees.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crime.

Despite the suspects' initial escape, the diligent efforts of law enforcement led to their eventual apprehension from their concealment.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Fine Robbery Man Attock Nadeem Ahmed February FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

35 minutes ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

36 minutes ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

1 hour ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

1 hour ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

1 hour ago
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

1 hour ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

1 hour ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

1 hour ago
 Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers or ..

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

2 hours ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan