2 Girls Killed, 2 Others Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Two girls were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries

in a road accident, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that four girls,

residents of Chak No.

54-JB were riding a motorcycle on Aminpur

Bungalow Road when their two-wheeler struck against a tractor

trolley near Randhawa Chowk.

As a result, Noor Fatima (14) d/o Muhammad Zafar and Tanzeela (18)

d/o Muhammad Lateef received serious injuries and died on the spot

while Ayesha (7) d/o Muhammad Ashfaq and Eman (10) d/o Shafqat

were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation was underway.

