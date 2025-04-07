2 Girls Killed, 2 Others Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Two girls were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries
in a road accident, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that four girls,
residents of Chak No.
54-JB were riding a motorcycle on Aminpur
Bungalow Road when their two-wheeler struck against a tractor
trolley near Randhawa Chowk.
As a result, Noor Fatima (14) d/o Muhammad Zafar and Tanzeela (18)
d/o Muhammad Lateef received serious injuries and died on the spot
while Ayesha (7) d/o Muhammad Ashfaq and Eman (10) d/o Shafqat
were shifted to the Allied Hospital in critical condition.
Investigation was underway.
