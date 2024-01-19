2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers allegedly involved in torching of police vehicles outside former party chairman's residence in Zaman Park.

The court granted bail to Shakir Nawaz and Noor-Ullah Khan, and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed Chadhar heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused.

The Racecourse police had registered a case on charges of torching police vehicles in Zaman Park.