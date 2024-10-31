Open Menu

2 Handed Down Life Terms Twice In 2022 Chakri Double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM

2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A local court has handed down life imprisonment twice to two culprits Javed and Mohammad Ateeq for murdering two persons over a property dispute in 2022 in the limits of Chakri Police Station.

Fines of Rs 500,000 each were also imposed on the two culprits, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The criminal Javed was further sentenced to 10 years jail term twice along with the fine of Rs 500,000 and one third of the blood money for an attempt to kill and for the crime of causing harm to public respectively. The third culprit was given the bailable penalty of Rs 20,000.

The criminals killed Lal Khan and Ahmed Nawaz, and injured three other persons over the land dispute.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Jail Fine Money Criminals Blood Court

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

2 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

2 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

4 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

4 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

5 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

6 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

6 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan