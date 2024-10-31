2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A local court has handed down life imprisonment twice to two culprits Javed and Mohammad Ateeq for murdering two persons over a property dispute in 2022 in the limits of Chakri Police Station.

Fines of Rs 500,000 each were also imposed on the two culprits, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The criminal Javed was further sentenced to 10 years jail term twice along with the fine of Rs 500,000 and one third of the blood money for an attempt to kill and for the crime of causing harm to public respectively. The third culprit was given the bailable penalty of Rs 20,000.

The criminals killed Lal Khan and Ahmed Nawaz, and injured three other persons over the land dispute.