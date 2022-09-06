2 held, 3 others booked under ATA for killing 3 persons in a road mishap

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 05 (APP):The police arrested two accused, booked others under anti-terrorism act, for killing three persons, severely injuring three others by running over a rashly driven vehicle at Bund Road on the periphery of Mangla lake here Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem on Monday told in news conference that the deceased were identified as Malik Azher, Vice President of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

While the ill-fated motorcyclists who were thrashed by the vehicle, identified as Kaleem Ullah s/o Ali Gul and Muhamad Waiz s/o Zar Gul, both Afghan nationals.

The 19 years old accused Ismail Arshad, and his accomplice Sajid Malik drove to the Bund Road and run over two motorcyclists, coming from the opposite direction and later hit a road-side parked Sazuki Mehran hitting two persons including Malik Azhr and Zain ul Hassan, who were sitting at the road-side besides their car.

Raja Irfan Saleem underlined that the accused Ismail Arshad had earlier been arrested by Mirpur on July 23 this year after he was caught by Mangla police, during surprise checking for possessing 4 bottles of liquor and 200 gram of Chars. Later he was freed following grant of bail by the local court of law, he pointed out.

The SSP concluded that the principle accused Ismail Arshad of the killing of three persons including the ill-fated victim - veteran business community leader late Malik Azhar.

APP / AHR.