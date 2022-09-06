UrduPoint.com

2 Held, 3 Others Booked Under ATA For Killing 3 Persons In A Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

2 held, 3 others booked under ATA for killing 3 persons in a road mishap

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 05 (APP):The police arrested two accused, booked others under anti-terrorism act, for killing three persons, severely injuring three others by running over a rashly driven vehicle at Bund Road on the periphery of Mangla lake here Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem on Monday told in news conference that the deceased were identified as Malik Azher, Vice President of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

While the ill-fated motorcyclists who were thrashed by the vehicle, identified as Kaleem Ullah s/o Ali Gul and Muhamad Waiz s/o Zar Gul, both Afghan nationals.

The 19 years old accused Ismail Arshad, and his accomplice Sajid Malik drove to the Bund Road and run over two motorcyclists, coming from the opposite direction and later hit a road-side parked Sazuki Mehran hitting two persons including Malik Azhr and Zain ul Hassan, who were sitting at the road-side besides their car.

Raja Irfan Saleem underlined that the accused Ismail Arshad had earlier been arrested by Mirpur on July 23 this year after he was caught by Mangla police, during surprise checking for possessing 4 bottles of liquor and 200 gram of Chars. Later he was freed following grant of bail by the local court of law, he pointed out.

The SSP concluded that the principle accused Ismail Arshad of the killing of three persons including the ill-fated victim - veteran business community leader late Malik Azhar.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Business Road Vehicle Car Mirpur Chamber July Commerce From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

19 minutes ago
 Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros o ..

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

19 minutes ago
 WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legi ..

WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legionnaires' Disease

19 minutes ago
 Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in ..

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.