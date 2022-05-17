2 held as officials seize truck loaded with fake fertilizers

The police have arrested two persons and seized a loaded truck of alleged fake fertilizers after an official team led by deputy director agriculture extension Zafar Abbas raided a chemical factory in Multan on Tuesday

Accompanying police and other officials, the agriculture official, on a tip off, raided a chemicals factory at Mauza Hamid Pur Kanora, Multan-Muzaffargarh road and seized 100 50-kg bags of NP fertilizers valuing over Rs 600,000.

A case was registered against the factory owner Danish Hussain Abbasi, Incharge Muhammad Mudassir, Sajjad and other unknown persons.

Samples of fertilizers were collected and sent to laboratory for analysis while the seized quantity was handed over to police as booty, agriculture spokesman said in a statement.