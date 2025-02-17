2 Held As Operation Against Kite Suppliers Continues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:08 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued its operations against kite suppliers and kite flyers and arrested two accused with 160 kites and strings
The police spokesman in a statement said the R A Bazaar Police held accused Ahsan Saleem and recovered 150 kites and strings from him.
Similarly, the Waris Khan Police nabbed accused Ali Murtaza with 10 kites and strings
The spokesman urged the public not to indulge in deadly activities like kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing, warning them of stern action under the law.
