2 Held For Decanting LPG

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

2 held for decanting LPG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a police spokesman, Bani Police arrested Kamal and Muzamil for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal LPG agencies would be sealed. Superintendent Police, Rawal Town warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action by the law would be taken.

