2 held for displaying weapons on social media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two men on the charge of displaying weapons on the social media.

Police said on Thursday that Shahbaz and Ijaz, residents of Miani, displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on the social media.

On the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed, a special police team, headed by SHO Miani Samiullah, conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered two rifles of 44-bore from them.

Further investigation was underway.