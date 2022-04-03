2 held for flying, selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two persons for flying and selling kites in Sialkot district.

Muradpur police detained Amanullah from Pacca Garha and recovered four kites and string roll from him. Also, Phalora police recovered 500 kites and 30 rolls from kite-seller Sikandar from Rarki Kalan.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.