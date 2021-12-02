2 held for gambling on T-10 league matches

Police have arrested two gamblers and recovered Rs 24,560 at stake, 02 telephone sets, 06 mobile phones, laptops, TVs and other gambling devices on T10 league cricket matches, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two gamblers and recovered Rs 24,560 at stake, 02 telephone sets, 06 mobile phones, laptops, TVs and other gambling devices on T10 league cricket matches, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan police nabbed 02 accused Muhammad Bashir and Noman Noor for gambling online on T10 league matches.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir said that gambling is the root cause of evils and actions against gamblers must be continued.