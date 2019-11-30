2 held for impersonating as FBR officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have booked two persons impersonating as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Police have booked two persons impersonating as Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) officials here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, two suspicious persons were trying to enter Police Line, when the official on duty asked them to show their identity.

They got infuriated and began to quarrel with the official and tore his uniform. They also threatened him of dire consequences.

Civil Line Police have arrested both of them identified as Qaiser and Bilal while further investigation is in progress.