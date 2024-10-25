2 Held For Keeping Parrots In Cruel Conditions
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:56 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A team of the Police Animal Rescue Center on Friday arrested two accused for illegally caging parrots of rare breed in cruel conditions.
The police took the action against accused Niaz and Asim on a tip-off that they were involved in act of cruelty towards the parrots, a police spokesman said
The two accused were booked under the Animal Cruelty Act and other provisions of law by the City Police Station.
The rescued birds had been kept at the Police Animal Rescue Center Rawalpindi for treatment, the spokesman said.
