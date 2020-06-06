2 held for opening businesses

Police have arrested two shopkeepers on violating orders for closure of shops here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two shopkeepers on violating orders for closure of shops here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested shopkeepers were identified as Muhammad Bashrat and Ijaz and were carrying business activities and not following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s. The operation was conducted on Murree Road, college road and adjoining areas.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Capt � Anwar Ul Haq visited different areas of city to inspect the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus spread.

During the visit of markets in Murree road and Raja Bazar, DC warned that the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against those who were not complying with the agreed SOPs. He said that it was very unfortunate that the business community was not fulfilling the promises that they made during their meeting with District government. He also appealed to the people to exercise caution during their visits to the markets, adding that, there was a danger of huge losses if they did not follow the SOPs.