2 Held For Pickpocketing In Metro Bus, Stolen Money Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Wednesday arrested suspects who had pickpocketed a citizen while travelling in a metro bus with the booty.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Waris Khan Police Station some pickpockets had deprived him of Rs 18,600 while travelling in the metro bus.
The police registered a case and used modern technology to trace the accused identified as Ehsan and Irfan, and took them into custody. The police also recovered the stolen money from them.
