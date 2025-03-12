Open Menu

2 Held For Pickpocketing In Metro Bus, Stolen Money Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus, stolen money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Wednesday arrested suspects who had pickpocketed a citizen while travelling in a metro bus with the booty.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Waris Khan Police Station some pickpockets had deprived him of Rs 18,600 while travelling in the metro bus.

The police registered a case and used modern technology to trace the accused identified as Ehsan and Irfan, and took them into custody. The police also recovered the stolen money from them.

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

31 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

31 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

46 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

48 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan