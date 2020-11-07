2 held for possessing narcotics in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police have arrested two persons for possessing narcotics in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police and along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses were searched surroundings of Chak No.

79-NB,Chak No.82 and arrested two persons for possessing narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.