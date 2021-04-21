UrduPoint.com
2 Held For Refilling Gas Illegally

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:21 PM

2 held for refilling gas illegally

Police have arrested two accused for refilling gas illegally and sale of petrol openly in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused for refilling gas illegally and sale of petrol openly in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action police also confiscated material, instruments from their possession.

Taxila Police held two accused identified as Gulzada and Asif Shah for refilling gas illegally and sale of petrol openly.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali, commended police teams for arresting law-breaking elements.

He said that strict action must be taken against the perpetrators who were involved in endangering the lives of the other people.

