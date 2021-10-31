2 held for refilling gas illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast two persons were held for refilling gas and selling petrol illegally here on Sunday and seized there filling instruments from their possession.

According to detail, Westridge police conducted raid and arrested namely Qaiser Abbas on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Similarly, Rawat police nabbed Sajjad Ahmed and recovered 15 liter petrol from his sale point.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Imran Ahmar has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.