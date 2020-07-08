UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Held For Resorting Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

2 held for resorting aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two persons on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Shahzeb and Muhammad Muneeb residents of Wah Cantt, resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the Wah Cantt police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from their possession.

