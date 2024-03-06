2 held for taking money to send man abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested two person for receiving money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

According to a spokesman of the agency, a crackdown on human smugglers had been launched across the province. Those arrested were identified as Abid Raza and Atif Azim, who allegedly received Rs 3.8 million from a man for sending him to Australia illegally for employment.