2 Held For Taking Money To Send Man Abroad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested two person for receiving money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
According to a spokesman of the agency, a crackdown on human smugglers had been launched across the province. Those arrested were identified as Abid Raza and Atif Azim, who allegedly received Rs 3.8 million from a man for sending him to Australia illegally for employment.
