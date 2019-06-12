UrduPoint.com
2 Held For Violating Copyright In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:19 PM

2 held for violating copyright in Faisalabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two persons for violating the copyright ordinance here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two persons for violating the copyright ordinance here on Wednesday.

FIA spokesman said that Nasir Riaz, owner of 'Fork N Knives' Restaurant submitted an application in which he stated that he was running a chain of restaurants in Faisalabad but some persons are violating copyright ordinance and running a restaurant in Gulberg by using the brand of his restaurant.

On the complaint, FIA team conducted a raid in Gulberg and arrested restaurant owner Malik Kashif and manager Mushtaq Hussain.

The FIA team seized a number of pizza packing boxes, carrying bags, menu booklets, etc. from the spot and locked the accused behind bars after registering a case against them under section 66, 66-a, and 67 of the Copyrights Ordinance 1962.

