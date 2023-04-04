2 held, hashish recovered in D I Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Dera police have arrested two accused and recovered weapons, and hashish from their possession on Tuesday.

Paharpur police station SHO Ataullah while acting against the criminal elements arrested accused Ghulam Abbas s/o Allah Bakhsh resident of Kala Gorh and recovered 1105 grams of hashish from his possession.

While in another action police arrested accused Safiullah s/o Amir Ghulam and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 03 cartridges from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.