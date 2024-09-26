2 Held, Huge Amount Of Dead Meat Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Police at the Changa Manga station arrested two suspects after seizing a significant amount of dead meat on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, officers stopped a patrol rickshaw near Dinpur Doba, discovering it was transporting meat from a dead buffalo.
A veterinary examination confirmed that the meat was unhealthy and from an animal that had died.
Changa Manga police have registered a case against the veterinary doctor involved under the Slaughter Control Act.
