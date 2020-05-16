2 held including 1 impersonating as sub-inspector

City police Saturday rounded up two accused including a man impersonating as sub-inspector and recovered ammunition, wireless set and drugs from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :City police Saturday rounded up two accused including a man impersonating as sub-inspector and recovered ammunition, wireless set and drugs from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, an accused namely Sartaj was held by the R.

A. Bazaar police for having fake card of Punjab police and recovered 80 grams of Charas, 50 grams of Ice and wireless set while recovered 110 grams of heroin from an Afghan national identified as Noor Wali.

The police had registered separate cases against them while further investigation was underway.