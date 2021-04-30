2 held on charges of one wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday held two youngsters for one-wheeling and also registered cases against them in New Town Police Station under Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Shamon and Shahzad and their motorbikes had also been confiscated on the violation.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that one wheeling would not be allowed in the city. He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.