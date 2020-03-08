UrduPoint.com
2 Held On Marriage Laws Violation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

2 held on marriage laws violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A local police conducted raid at a marriage party and held two persons, displaying firearms and use of firecrackers, besides recovering weapons from their possession, According to police spokesman.

Bani police arrested two persons identified as Saeed and Muhammad Arshad Khan on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered separate case against both of them and started further investigation.

