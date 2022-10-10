2 held over attempt to murder charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in attempt to murder on a shopkeeper at suburban area of Rangpur here Monday.

According to the spokesman, the accused were identified as Muhammad Naveed, son of Rasheed and Muhammad Farooq, son of Khushi Muhammad.

Both the accused were carrying axes entered into grocery a shop and attacked its owner namely Abdur Rehman, son of Muhammad Anwar.

Accused Naveed tried to hit the owner but fortunately the axe was stuck shop's counter which broke into pieces.

Later, they get away with Rs. 8000 cash followed by hurling threats of killing entire family of shopkeeper Abdur Rehman.

Rangpur police station registered cases against accused under section 106/E, 109, 411. The reason for attack was stated to be old enmity.