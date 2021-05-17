2 held over jubilant firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested two persons for resorting to firing in jubilation in the jurisdiction of Begowala police station.

According to sources, the police arrested Shamoun and Shoaib from Kaka Chak and recovered illicit weapons and bullets from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.

app/ir