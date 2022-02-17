UrduPoint.com

2 Held Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum got arrested two persons belonging to the administration of the Allied Hospital canteen on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that the magistrate had received complaints that the canteen administration was overcharging the consumers.

He visited the canteen and after verification of the allegations, got arrested two persons and handed them over to Civil Lines police.

