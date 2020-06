SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) ::Police arrested two kite-sellers and seized 350 kites, twine and other paraphernalia here on Sunday.

Sillanwali Police headed by SHO Hafiz Naveed Akram conducted raid at an area of their jurisdiction and arrested Ramzan and Tahir and seized 350 kites, 10 spools of twineand other paraphernalia.

A case has been registered against the accused.