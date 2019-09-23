2 held with contraband in Sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, a team of Midh Ranjha police station during checking at Kot Miana and Ranjha Chowk arrested 2 drug pushers and recovered 5.

5 kgs hashish and a pistol from them.

The accused were identified as Khan Ameer of Dhodha and Qadeer Khan of Lucky Marwat.

Cases have been registered against the accused.