SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and weapons from them.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted raids in various areas and arrested Naeem, Lateef and Ilyas and recovered 2.15-kg hashish and a pistol of 30-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.