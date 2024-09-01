2 held with narcotics, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested two people with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to spokesman, SHO Cantt police station Main Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, conducted crackdown on drug-peddlers and arrested Munawwar Hussain with 1470-gram hashish, and Rizwan with 30-bore pistol and bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.