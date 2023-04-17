2 hoarders arrested, 300 bags sugar seized in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

Two hoarders were arrested while 300 bags of 50-kilogram quantity were seized during a crackdown launched against the hoarders and illegal profiteers of sugar in the district Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Two hoarders were arrested while 300 bags of 50-kilogram quantity were seized during a crackdown launched against the hoarders and illegal profiteers of sugar in the district Attock.

Talking to APP Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza at the flour mega distribution center on Monday said he came here to supervise the flour distribution process. DDPR Shehzad Niaz and Chief Co-Ordinator Attock Press Club Regd Nisar Ali Khan were also present.

The DC said that the officials of local administration and price magistrates acting on the tip-off carried out as many as 605 raids in all six tehsils of the district Attock during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said as many as 300 bags of sugar containing 50-kilogram quantity were seized which were stored at the secret gowdowns and warehouses by hoarders and illegal profiteers to sell at exorbitant rates.

Responding to a question he said a fine of Rs 97,000 was also imposed on the shopkeepers who were selling sugar at high prices while two hoarders were also sent behind bars for hoarding and black-marketing the basic commodity of sugar during the holy month of Ramazan.