2 Holy Kaaba key-holders to visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Feb 28

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Two key-holders of Holy Kaaba -- Shaikh Dr Saleh Zainul Abidin Al-Shaibi and Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi -- will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday, Feb 28, 2020.

SCCI Departmental Committee on Religious Affairs Chairman Mian Mohsin Gull told the media that the visiting dignitaries will address a meeting at the SCCI and all necessary arrangements had been made in this regard.

These dignitaries belong to the family of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe.

They will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.