2 hours power load management being carried out: IESCO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started two-hour temporary power load management across its all circles due to a gap in the demand and supply of electricity.

The power shortfall stood at 187 MW as the company was getting 2,000 MW against a demand of 2,187 MW from the national grid system, the IESCO said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said the load management would be ended once the power supply from the national grid became normal. Staff remained available at the concerned field office to address individual complaints, he added.

The consumer could lodge complaints at toll-free number 118 or the concerned complaint office.