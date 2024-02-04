2 Housing Colonies Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their constructions and boundary walls.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that a campaign was launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.
An FDA team, under supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, sealed two societies including Kamal Villas in Chak No 121-JB and Smart City at Sammundri Road.
The team also demolished illegal structures and boundary walls, etc. of these schemes and asked the public to avoid purchasing plots in illegal colonies until and unless these colonies are approved by the FDA, he added.
