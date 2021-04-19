2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through NA

As many as two human rights related bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020 and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 on Monday smoothly sailed through National Assembly

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari piloted both the bills in the House.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020" aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the indigent senior citizens.

It also creates a Council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens.

Similarly, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 proposes legal and institutional framework for the territorial jurisdiction of the Islamabad capital Territory to ensure that victims of domestic violence were provided legal protection and relief and the perpetrators of this offence are punished.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the constitution of Pakistan, through the fundamental rights enshrined in it, mandates the state of Pakistan to protect its citizens from unlawful deprivation of life and liberty and holds inviolable the dignity of every person. It also declares all citizens to be equal before the law and prohibits any discrimination based on gender. These rights to life, dignity and non-discrimination are violated through acts of domestic violence which are systematic and widespread and occur regardless of age or socio-economic status.

Speaking in the house after the passage of both the bills, the Minister thanked all the members and Chairman of the Committee Mohsin Dawar for supporting the bills. Regarding National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW), she said all members of the commission have been nominated. The chairperson of the commission would be nominated by the Prime Minister with consultation of the leader of the House in National Assembly as per the law. Reply from the opposition leader was received last Friday after several reminders, she added.

Earlier, Dr Nafeesa Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) lauded the house for passing the legislation pertaining to the human rights. She also pointed out that NCSW was still non-functional and no chairperson was appointed.

Meanwhile, five bills were introduced in the National Assembly including Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Holy Quran [Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021 and the Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) (amendment) Bill, 2021.

These bills were moved by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari, Minister for Religious Affair Noorul Haq Qadari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar referred the said five bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation. /932